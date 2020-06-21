Other governors should emulate Zulum

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s style of governance is what we need in all the states of the federation.

Despite the Boko Haram challenge in his state, Governor Zulum has been able to complete several tangible projects cutting across various sectors of the state within a period of one year.

If there’s any governor that should have justifiable reasons for non performance, Zulum should have been number one (given the enormity of the insecurity problems in his state) but he jettisoned all the odds and ensured he delivered good governance for his people.

Apart from providing physical infrastructure for the people, Zulum had on many occasions identified with his people who had constantly fallen victims of Boko Haram attacks especially in the remote parts of the state.

You would see Zulum risking his life going to remote communities in Gubio, Kaga, Kala-Bage, Bama, Auno and host of others to identify with victims of attacks and share relief items to them.

Even though, a good number of the governors don’t have serious security issues to grapple with such as those of Borno, they have been unable to execute tangible projects over the last one year.

The challenge for all the governors who are not doing well is for them to wake up and tap inspiration from what Zulum is doing in Borno State for the overall development of their own states.

Bolori Mshelia writes from Maiduguri

