Osun verdict: Atiku asks CJN, judiciary to feel pulse of the nation

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked the judiciary to take a pulse of the nation and reflect it

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, 2019 election who is also challenging the outcome of the presidential election while reacting to the Supreme Court verdict on the Osun State governorship election in a statement on Friday said God has placed a great responsibility in the hands of the judiciary so they should reflect it.

He also said the love, acceptance and endorsement that the people of Osun bestowed on Senator Adeleke who lost his case challenging the outcome of the Osun governorship election at the Supreme Court was not over and cannot be overlooked.

“Those who think this is the end of the road for Senator Adeleke and the PDP in Osun, are greatly mistaken. This is not the end. Not even the beginning of the end. No. Today marks the continued ascendancy of Senator Adeleke and his party in the hearts and minds of his people.

“They had expected that the progress and development that the Adeleke family had consistently brought to Osun will be translated to their governance. That hope is not dead. Only delayed.

“I extend my right hand of brotherhood to Senator Adeleke in all his future endeavours and I assure the good people of the state of Osun that the Peoples Democratic Party remembers their love and acceptance and will never forget to stand by them no matter the situation.

“Finally, I urge the nation’s judiciary to take a pulse of the nation and reflect it. In their hands, God has placed a great responsibility. The duty to ensure that justice is done, irrespective of the pressure to do otherwise, by the powers that be,” Atiku said.

