Osun: Suspected kidnappers attack commercial bus, abduct 14 passengers

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo Published Date
gunmen

Suspected kidnappers have abducted 14 persons travelling in a commercial bus along Otan/Imesi-Ile road in Osun state.

The villagers who narrated how the incident happened claimed that the kidnappers were suspected to be Fulani.

They said the kidnappers attacked the commercial bus at Ajeoku Junction, Otanle\Imesi-ile expressway and matched the passengers into the bush.

The occupants of the commercial bus were said to be travelling from Osogbo to Abuja and one of them was believed to be in connivance with the kidnappers.

The villagers said the kidnappers attacked the bus at a bad portion of the road, pointed guns at the driver to stop him.

“When the bus stopped, they ordered the passengers to come out and they complied,” one of the villagers said.

Police spokesman in the state said policemen have been deployed to rescue the victims.

The Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Chief Aladesawe Adedeji, said his men were assisting the security agents in the ongoing operation to rescue the victims.

