Osun residents applaud Oyetola’s commitment to health sector

Osun State residents yesterday applauded Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s commitment to their welfare.

Speaking on behalf of the residents of Ijesaland at the inauguration of the newly renovated Primary Healthcare Centre, at Imo, Ilesa, prominent persons in the area, including former Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Chief Kunle Odeyemi and Engr. Remi Omowaiye, said the administration had shown that it would do better than the previous administration.

The state government had on Monday commenced the inauguration of 25 primary healthcare centres which are part of the completed 100 across the state.

Adeowole said: “I said it yesterday and I am repeating it that no government in Nigeria has embarked on the construction and renovation of 332 PHCs at a time as being done by the present administration in the state.

“This is a rare feat. This is also a welcome development targeted to support the health needs of the people across the nooks and crannies of the state. For Chief Odeyemi , “There is no doubt that this initiative will further help to enhance quality service delivery and boost the sector for the benefit of the people of the state.”

