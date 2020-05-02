Osun records another COVID-19 death

ADVERTISEMENT

Another COVID-19 patient in Osun State has died as the index case and three infected health workers in the state were discharged after testing negative for the disease twice.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu said the patient in her late 60s died at the isolation centre at State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro in Osogbo.

He said the state government received results of the index case and those of the health workers’ second test on Friday evening.

The index case who was a London returnee spent 38 days in the facility where he was treated.

The commissioner said, “With the development, the total number of active cases in the State is now eight.”

