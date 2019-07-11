Osun: Police arraign 62-year-old man in court for parading himself as Oba

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Osun State on Thursday arraigned a 62-year-old man, Michael Oyelowo Oladeji at a Magistrate Court in Ikire for allegedly parading himself as a traditional ruler in the state.

The Prosecuting counsel, Oladiran Ayodele told the court that the accused person claimed that he is the traditional ruler of Ogbaaga whereas the state government recognised Oba Ekanade Ajani Amusan as the real monarch.

Ayodele said the action of the accused person could cause breach of peace and that he committed offences that contravened Sections 516, 517, 484 and 249 (D) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume II, Laws of Osun State Nigeria 2002.

Oladeji pleaded not guilty and his counsel, J. E Adeboye sought his bail in most liberal terms with assurance that his client would make himself available for the trial.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A.A Ayeni granted him bail and adjourned the case till July 24 for continuation of the matter.

Meanwhile, outside the court room, some people believed to be indigenes of Ogbaaga came to the court to display their love and demonstrate their support for the accused person as their preferred traditional ruler.

Oba Ekanade while brandishing the photo of Oladeji who dressed like an Oba hinted Daily Trust that the accused person wanted to use the position of Oba to sell the vast land the town is blessed with.

