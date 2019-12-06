  1. Home
  3. Osun: One die as cement truck crushes commercial bus
Osun: One die as cement truck crushes commercial bus

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo Published Date
FRSC logo
FRSC

At least one person was confirmed dead in a fatal motor accident involving a cement truck and a commercial bus on the Ilesa/Akure expressway yesterday.

The accident occurred at Iwaraja, in the Erin-Ijesa area.

The blue Mack truck with registration number FST 187 XX conveying cement crushed the white bus and rammed it into the bush.

The remains of the deceased were taken to Wesley Hospital in Ilesa by men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Sector Command of the FRSC in the state, Mr Peter Oke, confirmed the incident. Oke told Daily Trust that the deceased had been deposited in the morgue.

 

