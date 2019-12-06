Osun: One die as cement truck crushes commercial bus

ADVERTISEMENT

At least one person was confirmed dead in a fatal motor accident involving a cement truck and a commercial bus on the Ilesa/Akure expressway yesterday.

The accident occurred at Iwaraja, in the Erin-Ijesa area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blue Mack truck with registration number FST 187 XX conveying cement crushed the white bus and rammed it into the bush.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The remains of the deceased were taken to Wesley Hospital in Ilesa by men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Sector Command of the FRSC in the state, Mr Peter Oke, confirmed the incident. Oke told Daily Trust that the deceased had been deposited in the morgue.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App