Osun: NSCDC inaugurates Agro-rangers squad

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun State Command has inaugurated a special squad known as agro-rangers saddled with the responsibility of mediation among farmers, herdsmen, others in the agribusiness.

The State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola who inaugurated the squad in Osogbo, the state capital yesterday explained that the Agro-ranger initiative would curb incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes, enhance security, ensure peace and boost productivity in the agribusiness.

The governor said, “The programme was designed to provide maximum security to agro allied investments in Nigeria, fight cattle rustlers, combat kidnapping and mediate between herdsmen and crop farmers to restore peace to the nation in the face of the challenges between the two groups.”

Represented by the secretary to the state government, Oluwole Oyebamiji the governor said his administration has sought and got the support of the highest leadership of the military and the Nigeria police in securing the lives and properties of the people in the state.

The State commandant of NSCDC, Oguntuwase Adeyinka Kingsley noted that the Agro-ranger was aimed at providing peaceful co-existence among farmers and herders in their respective farmlands.

He said agro-rangers squad was meant to provide security for all agricultural investment in the state.

The commandant said the agro-ranger squad had gone through rigorous training at NSCDC training institute in Katsina and assured that they would perform their duties as professionals.

