Osun monarch divorces queen over irreconcilable differences

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has divorced his wife, Ms Chanel Chin over irreconcilable differences.

The monarch in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem urged members of the public not to treat his ex-wife as a queen any more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oluwo wished his former wife well in her future endeavours as the traditional ruler kept sealed lips on the details of what transpired between him and his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to the statement, “This information is necessary for the attention of the general public to avoid representation on proxy or accordance of respect attached to the sacred stool of Oluwo to her.”

“For personal irreconcilable differences, Chanel Chin ceased to be Oluwo’s queen. We equally enjoin the public to disregard any business transaction or request with her”.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App