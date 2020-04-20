Osun lockdown: Husband of woman battered by policemen breaks silence

ADVERTISEMENT

The husband of Mrs Tola Azeez, a housewife that was assaulted in Iwo, Osun State by policemen implementing the lockdown order has said that the family is comforted by the steps taken by police authorities on the matter.

In a chat with Daily Trust on Sunday, the husband lamented that the action of the policemen was irritating, but however, the prompt intervention of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, and the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Jonson Kokumo was laudable.

Explaining the genesis of the incident, he said his child was sick and that his wife went out to buy drugs at a nearby chemist when the policemen accosted her.

He said “Those policemen didn’t do well. Many people in the area even said one of those policemen was a notorious guy in the area. It was very unfortunate. They shouldn’t have harassed a woman like that for whatever reason.

“But we are happy with the step taken by the IGP and the CP, Muhammad Adamu, and Johnson Kokumo. At least, that gave us succour that what those policemen did was not acceptable to the police authorities.”

