Osun labour unions congratulate Oyetola on Supreme Court victory

ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Labour Unions in Osun state has congratulated the state Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on his victory at the Supreme Court over last year’s gubernatorial election in the state.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) in a joint press statement in Osogbo, the state capital, felicitated with the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement jointly signed by the Chairman of NLC, Comrade Adekomi Jacob Tunde; the Chairman of TUC, Comrade Adekola Adebowale and the Chairman of JNC, Comrade Bayo Adejumo stated “We heartily congratulate the Executive Governor of the State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola on his deserved victory at the Supreme Court.”

“It is our belief that this victory will spur you to be more focused and undistracted on the assignment of taking the State to a greater heights .”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The unions felicitate with you and pray that God Almighty will help you as you prepare to make life more bearable and pleasant for the teeming workers in the state. Once again, we congratulate you.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App