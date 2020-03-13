Osun Gov Signs Amotekun Bill into Law

ADVERTISEMENT

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Friday signed the Amotekun Corps Establishment Bill into law.

The bill was transmitted to the governor by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye on Thursday evening.

The House had on March 3, 2020 passed the bill into law after a public hearing to seek stakeholders’ contributions and suggestions on the bill.

Oyetola while signing the Bill at the Executive Council Lounge, Government Secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital disclosed that the law signifies a declaration of war on criminals in the state and its environs, adding that the State “is prepared to go to any legitimate length to ensure that criminals in the state have no breathing space.”

The Governor who noted that the Law shall complement the Constitution and other laws setting up the various security agencies in guaranteeing the safety and security of the people and their property, expressed confidence that the law would further enhance the profile of Osun as the most peaceful state and preferred investment destination in the country.

Earlier while presenting the Bill to the Governor, Speaker Owoeye appreciated the Governor for the opportunity given to them to legislate on the bill.

“I believe that with your assent on this Bill, it will reduce drastically the security challenges facing our region and our State. On our part as legislature, we have done the necessity in considering the bill letter to letter,” Owoeye added.

