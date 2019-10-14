Osun gov condoles Daily Trust editor over father’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday condoled with the editor of Daily Trust, Hamza Idris, over the death of his father.

The late Hamza, 77, a renowned Jos-based Islamic cleric, died Saturday after a brief illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor described his death as a great loss to the family and the Muslim community in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, commiserated with the family of the late cleric and the Muslim community in Jos.

“I received with great shock the passing of your father, the late Mallam Hamza, who died on Saturday. Although, he was an old man, the death of a beloved one is usually devastating no matter how old the person may be.

“Allah will comfort you, your other siblings and the Muslim community in Jos. His death is no doubt a heavy loss to the family and the entire Muslim community.

“My deep condolences go to the entire family as well as the Muslim Ummah. I pray Allah grants him Aljanat Firdaus and I pray Allah to give you, your siblings and the entire Muslim Ummah the courage and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” Oyetola said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App