Osun declares Friday public holiday to mark new Hijrah

ADVERTISEMENT

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday declared today a public holiday to mark the new Islamic year, Hijra1441 AH.

He said this would enable Muslims in the state to participate in activities lined up for the new Hijirah year celebration by Osun State Muslim Community.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement by the Supervisor of Osun State Ministry of Home Affairs, Adebisi Obawale, read: “The government wishes Muslims in the state and across the world a happy New Year celebration and enjoins residents of the state to continue living harmoniously and peacefully with religious tolerance and understanding.

“The state government enjoins all Muslims to use the occasion to pray for the progress of the stat.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App