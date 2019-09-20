Osun Customary Court of Appeal President is dead 

ADVERTISEMENT

The President of Customary Court of Appeal in Osun State, Justice Gloria Oladoke has died after a protracted illness.

Oladoke, who served as acting Chief Judge of the state at some point in her carrier died Friday morning.

Before rising to the position of the president, Customary Court of Appeal, Oladoke served at the High Court in Osogbo, Ede, Ilesa, Ikirun, Ila Orangun and Ile-Ife.

The State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, described her death a loss to the judiciary and the state.

The governor dispatched a delegation led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji to the residence of the deceases in Ile-Ife to condole with her family.

Oyetola described the late jurist as an epitome of good character, integrity and selfless service.

In a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola commiserated with friends and professional colleagues of the late jurist.

Oyetola saluted Justice Oladoke’s forthrightness, deep sense of patriotism, loyalty and commitment to the discharge of justice.

According to him, “I received with great shock the passing of the president of the state’s Customary Court of Appeal. Her death is not only a loss to her family and the judiciary alone, but to the state at large.”

“As people who believe in God, we should take it in good faith and give gratitude to God that the late Jurist ran a good race while she was alive.

As a professional who started her career in the old Oyo State, as a youth corps member, the late Justice Oladoke showed class in the discharge of her responsibilities, as a judge.

“My deep condolences go to the entire family, the judiciary as well as the entire state.”

Oyetola said Oladoke would be missed. He prayed for peaceful repose of her soul and also prayed for the courage and fortitude to bear the loss.

