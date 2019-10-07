Osun: Court remands kingmaker, 10 others in prison over Obaship tussle

ADVERTISEMENT

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun state on Monday remanded the Kingmaker of Edunabon town in Ife North West Local Council Development Area of Osun state, Chief Olatidoye Oyedokun in prison over the Obaship tussle in the town.

The kingmaker was arraigned in court along with 10 others including a traditional chief, the Osolo of Edunabon, Chief Odebode Elijah Akande on a 51-count charge.

Other accused persons are Gbenga Olasunbo, Oladeji Yunusa, Abiodun Ogunwede, Ige Lawrence, Emmanuel Adisa, Babalola Bisi, Bello Olalekan, Ramoni Oyetoro and Adegbami Kehinde.

The state Counsels, Dele Akintayo and and Bankole Awoyemi, told the court that the accused persons on 19th of December, 2018 at the palace of Salu of Edunabon conducted themselves in a manner that caused breach of peace.

The accused persons were said to have disrupted the peace of the town in which the palace was burnt down and the tradition ruler, Oba Olatunde Oladepo, the Salu of Edunabon and many people in the town were harassed and injured.

Counsel to Oba Oladepo, Chief Abdul-Fatai Abdul-Salaam said the actions of the accused persons amount to impunity, saying the victims of the attack demand justice.

Abdul-Salaam said the state’s Ministry of Justice has confirmed that the appointment of Oba Oladepo as Salu of Edunabon followed due process and was in line with the custom and tradition of Edunabon.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the offences level against them, just as their counsel, Susan Olubunmi sought their bail.

Magistrate Riskat Olayemi declined the bail application and remanded the accused persons in prison. She adjourned the case till 14th of November, 2019.

