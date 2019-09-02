Osun: Court orders rerun election in Ede Federal Constituency

ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal has ordered a rerun election in some polling units in Ede South, Ede North, Ejigbo and Egbedore Federal Constituency of Osun State over irregularities.

The candidate of People Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Bamidele Salaam was declared the winner of the election and sworn-in as member of House of Representatives.

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the election, Mr Adejare Bello challenged the result of the election at the election tribunal.

In its ruling, the tribunal held that there were irregularities in some units challenged by the petitioner and ordered rerun election there.

Reacting to the outcome of the tribunal, Salaam said the judgement will be studied and that necessary actions will be taken within the ambit of the law.

