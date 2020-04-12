Osun commissioner loses mum

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in Osun state, Mrs Funke Egbemode, has lost her mother, Mrs Florence Nihinlola Aderanti.

Mrs. Aderanti died at the age of 80 and is survived by her husband, Joseph Adepoju Aderanti, six children, grandchildren and a great granddaughter.

The state Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, while commiserating with the Commissioner described the death of Mrs. Aderanti as a big loss.

Oyetola, in a statement on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan prayed to God to grant her eternal rest and grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss.

According to him, “The late Mrs. Florence Aderanti was a great woman and caring mother, who was a strong pillar of support for her children and loved ones, including our Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode.

“We are pained by her death but we take solace in the fact that she was blessed with long life, which she spent in the service of her creator and humanity. She will be remembered for her righteousness and the impacts she made in the lives of people around her”.

