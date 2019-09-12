Osun begins inauguration of 100 primary health centres tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun State Government will tomorrow begin the inauguration of the revitalised 100 primary healthcare centres across the state.

Members of the Osun Health Revitalisation Committee, represented by Remi Omowaye and Rafiu Isamotu, Omowaye, disclosed this at a press conference in Osogbo yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said the initiative was in response to the yearnings and aspirations of the people to advance the health sector in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“What we are doing is revitalisation of our hospitals and the initiative takes care of the needs of personnel, the need to enhance the facilities as well as the provision of adequate drugs in all the hospitals across the state.

“We are not limiting the scope of this exercise to PHCs alone; we have equally launched massive rehabilitation of our secondary health facilities in the state,” they said.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App