Osun begins inauguration of 100 primary health centres tomorrow

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo   Published Date

The Osun State Government will tomorrow begin the inauguration of the revitalised 100 primary healthcare centres across the state.

Members of the Osun Health Revitalisation Committee, represented by Remi Omowaye and Rafiu Isamotu, Omowaye, disclosed this at a press conference in Osogbo yesterday.

They said the initiative was in response to the yearnings and aspirations of the people to advance the health sector in the state.

“What we are doing is revitalisation of our hospitals and the initiative takes care of the needs of personnel, the need to enhance the facilities as well as the provision of adequate drugs in all the hospitals across the state.

“We are not limiting the scope of this exercise to PHCs alone; we have equally launched massive rehabilitation of our secondary health facilities in the state,” they said.

 

