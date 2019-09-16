Osun bags World Bank Nigeria portfolio performance award

ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun State Government has been declared the best performing state in Nigeria by the World Bank Project Implementation.

The state also emerged the best among the participating states in Nigeria in the World Bank Rural Access and Mobility Project II (RAMP 2).

World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Africa Region, Rachid Banmessaoud, stated this in a Commendable Performance Letter, addressed to the state government.

Banmessaoud said Osun had also been recognised by World Bank Task Team Leaders as a strong performer in project implementation.

He commended the high sense of diligence and commitment displayed by the state government which, according to him, earned it the award.

“This is to appreciate your support and state’s participation in the just concluded Nigeria Portfolio Performance Awards ceremony hosted by the World Bank Country Office in Abuja, and to congratulate you on your state’s commendable performance which led to winning of the best performing state under the Rural Access and Mobility Project 2 (RAMP 2).

“Osun has also been recognised by World Bank Task Team Leaders as a strong performer in project implementation,” the letter read in part.

