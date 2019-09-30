Osun Assembly quizzes Egbemode, other commissioner-nominees

ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun State House of Assembly on Monday quizzed nine of the commissioner-nominees including the Managing Director of the New Telegraph newspaper, Funke Egbemode.

The legislators asked probing questions from the nominees as the Speaker maintained that the screening exercise would not be a tea party for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egbemode was asked questions relating to media, given her background of three decades in the industry, as reflected in her résumé.

Responding to a question on the menace of fake news, Egbemode said the idea of citizen journalists should not be encouraged and that only those trained as journalists should be seen as such and trust for real news.

“If there are no citizen lawyers, no citizens doctors, there should be no citizen journalists. The idea of someone just typing anything he likes on the phone and post online claiming to be a citizen journalist should not be encouraged. But we will have to contend with it until the legislature makes law to deal with it,” she said.

Other nominees screened include Engineer Ibitoye Felix Adeniran, Adebisi Obawale Simeon, Oladepo Solagbade Atanda, Ajisefini Abiodun Olayinka Folorunso, Ogunfolaju Christiana Olusola, Agunbiade Nathaniel and Omowaye Oluremi. The screening continues tomorrow.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App