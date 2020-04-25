Osun appoints Shittu as DG, Amotekun Corps

ADVERTISEMENT

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has appointed the State Chairman of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Comrade Amitolu Shittu as the Director-General (DG) of the newly established Amotekun Corps.

The governor also appointed a management Consultant, Richard Tinubu as the Director-General (DG) of the state’s Bureau of Social Services (BOSS).

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ismail Omipidan said both appointments took effect immediately

He said the appointments were in line with the commitment of Governor Oyetola to the security and welfare of the people of the State.

He said Shittu and Tinubu are expected to bring their wealth of experience garnered over the decades to bear in the discharge of their new responsibility with absolute loyalty and dedication.

