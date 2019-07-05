Osun APC reacts to Oyetola’s victory at Supreme Court

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressive Congress, APC in Osun State has said that the victory of Governor Gboyega Oyetola at the Supreme Court is an indication of answered prayers.

The spokesman of the party, Mr Kunle Oyatomi said this in a press statement made available to journalists in Osogbo, the state capital on Friday.

According to him, “The Progressive God that Osun people serve heard their prayers and granted their request. That Gboyega Oyetola, who won last September ‘s governorship election, should be so confirmed by the Supreme Court.”

“God has used the highest legal authority of the Land to proclaim the truth that Oyetola lawfully won. And that is historic!!!”

According to the APC chieftain, “Our fears for the calamity that might have befallen the state of Osun, if the PDP had been declared winner, have now been assuaged.”

“We are overjoyed for this amazing Grace!!”, Barr Oyatomi exclaimed.

The APC declared that, “those who had wished for a different outcome have a lesson to learn here, that there is a natural limit to which you can stretch evil.

“It was this limit the PDP got to in their attempt to stage a miraculous upset at last September’s election.

“And subsequent efforts to spin the law at the tribunal unraveled in the Court of Appeal and finally died at the Supreme Court today.

