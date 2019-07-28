Osun: 100 persons with disabilities get free artificial limbs

ADVERTISEMENT

One hundred persons living with disabilities (PWDs) in Osun State have received free prosthetic legs donated by a non-profit organization, Ishk Tolaram Foundation, to enable them walk.

The beneficiaries could not hide their joy while appreciating the efforts of Hope Alive, the organisation that collaborated with Ishk Tolaram Foundation to get the artificial limbs for them.

Speaking on the distribution of the limbs in Osogbo on Friday, the chairman of Hope Alive, Engineer Niyi Ibikunle, called on the state government to support physically challenged persons in the state to live comfortably.

Ibikunle appealed to the state government to rise to the aid of the PWDs by creating employment, providing skill acquisition opportunities and providing capital for them to start businesses.

“Government has not been supporting us. We want the state government to support us, rally round us and ensure that street begging is minimised in the state.

“Over 100 physically challenged persons who are students, artisans and the unemployed benefited from this gesture. We at Hope Alive are trying to change the orientation of the PWDs, and that is why we have been engaging them on vocational trainings on fashion designing and soap making, among other skills,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries of the artificial limb, Mrs Sijuade Olaniyan, appreciating the gesture of the Foundation, pleaded with the state government to employ her or assist her with capital to start a business.

For Miss Salami Bosede, a student, the artificial leg would help her move feely in school. She also urged the state government to support the PWDs to live unhindered.

