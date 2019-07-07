Osoba ‘stubborn’, brutally frank – IBB

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, has paid a glowing tribute to a veteran Journalist and one-time Ogun state governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, describing him as “brutally frank” and “stubborn” Journalist with “exemplary brilliance.”

Babangida, in a letter personally signed, congratulating Osoba on his 80th birthday, said the former governor remained “one of Nigeria’s detribalized and essentially cosmopolitan octogenarians; suave, urbane, cerebral, seasoned and profoundly accomplished Journalist, who cut his professional teeth at a time when technology was still a huge challenge.”

Born on July 15, 1939, Osoba, who is an All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftains, clocks 80 next week Monday.

His 341-page memoir titled: ‘Battlelines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics,’ published by Diamond Publications Limited, will be presented to the public tomorrow (Monday) in Lagos, as part of activities marking his 80th birthday.

In the letter titled “Tribute To A Great Mind and Uncommon Nigerian”, the former Military President saluted Osoba’s professional sagacity, adding that: “He has knack for unravelling the unknown.”

Going down memory lane, he also described Osoba as “Civilian General” who knew “so well how to cultivate friendships and derive happiness from a seemingly gloomy situation.”

“He was good at dissecting situations to make a meaning out of them. When we needed to feel the pulse of the nation, Chief Osoba became handy. He was more like a bridge between us and the people”, Babangida remarked.

At 80, he told Osoba to slow down, saying: “This is the phase to slow down. It is a phase of recollections and sober reflections. It is a phase of fond memories of a memorable past, even as you prepare to commence life afresh in your journey of life into a retiring future.”

Babangida added that: “Despite being ‘stubborn’ with exemplary brilliance, he has a boss that understands his ‘wiles’ and ‘tricks’ both in letter and spirit. All credit must go to his wife of quintessential orientation and uncommon humility. Her ability to manage Osoba’s ‘excesses’ till date deserves more than a golden award and a standing ovation.”

