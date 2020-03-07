OsinbajoTheFixer trends as Nigerians praise VP

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to shower encomiums on social media to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, days to his 63rd birthday.

The hashtag, #OsinbajoTheFixer has been trending since Thursday

The Twitter users expressed their admiration towards the former university lecturer, commending his leadership style, his timely interventions and calling attention to the many assignments the President entrusted in his care as his deputy.

Some of these include the N-Power, MarketMoni, TraderMoni, Homegrown School Feeding, MSMEs Clinics, Cash Transfer, GEEP, supervising many other intervention programmes like the Niger-Delta intervention, and the unveiling of 59 strategies for economic recovery in Nigeria.

The notable delivery of some of this social initiatives, which VP either introduced or promoted obviously has won the hearts of many.

By noon Friday there were already over 10,000 tweets on #OsinbajoTheFixer. A day before, there were over 3,000 tweets on #OsinbajoThrowback as well about mid day also.

Since the re-election of the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket last year, Nigerians seems to have been on a firm lookout for Mr President and the Vice President.

Many have pointed at the VP’s positive influence on this administration especially in his effortless engagement with the common man and his exceptional interest in the youth which has earned him trust amongst Nigerian youths

The Vice President who chairs over twenty councils and committees that includes: National Economic Council (NEC), Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) among others, have many times received public appreciation and acknowledgement even from Mr President himself.

Some of the Tweets say it is no news that Osinbajo has worked and thrived in many capacities including as Attorney General (in Lagos State) -where he revolutionised the judiciary. As Acting President – he proved he was capable with stellar records. As Vice President – many has described him as the most active and accessible.

Here are some of the tweets…

#OsinbajoTheFixer

An outpouring of encomiums from Twitter users across the world,especially in Nigeria,since Thursday as the hashtag,#OsinbajoTheFixer,trended for days on social media. Prof.Yemi Osinbajo, days to his 63rd birthday.commending his leadership style @ProfOsinbajo @akandeoj @APCNigeria pic.twitter.com/mXMUlKMcBn — SAGE Global Response (@SageResponse) March 7, 2020

I am unapologetically, passionately an Osinbajo supporter !!!!!

retweet if you are. #OsinbajoTheFixer pic.twitter.com/Dd1X2nhYPV — Adeagbo Opeyemi (@AdeagboOpeyem17) March 6, 2020

Here is the man who should succeed Buhari in 2023 #OsinbajoTheFixer pic.twitter.com/VMNZjI8t9i — Omoba (@DAfricanVoice) March 6, 2020

I remembered once, when there was a rare fuel scarcity, Osinbajo went to the fuel station to sell fuel himself. His action immediately stopped hoarding, prompting DPR to do their job.#OsinbajoTheFixer pic.twitter.com/PGFuFyDmqZ — TracyChels (@ChelsTracy) March 6, 2020

Never in the history of the country have we had a VP who is such a dedicated, committed, hardworking

and serious minded one like Osinbajo.

He is an asset to the country and this administration.

I just so much love him❤️❤️❤️#OsinbajoTheFixer pic.twitter.com/d30liMIicc — Kemisola Adekunle * (@KemisolaAdekun1) March 6, 2020

Everyone is talking about the VP, but no one is talking about the photographer that captured these moments…lets show some love to the photographer with our Retweet #OsinbajoTheFixer pic.twitter.com/Mepu2XgNAs — Uju (@9jahotgist) March 6, 2020

