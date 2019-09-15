Osinbajo’s wife urges Benue youth to shun social vices

  1. Home
By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
The wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo
Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, on Saturday urged youth in Benue State to shun all forms of social vices in order not to truncate their bright future.

Mrs. Osinbajo gave the advise at a town hall meeting with Benue youth at the Government House in Makurdi.

The Vice President’s wife further stressed the need for young people to shun drugs or other substances which propelled its victims to rape, steal and engage in violence.

Mrs. Osinbanjo also emphasised on adequate and intensive prayers for the upliftment and well-being of the girl-child in Nigeria while she spoke at the 49th edition of Benue Women In Prayers (BEWIP) organised by wife of Benue State governor, Dr. Eunice Ortom, at Chapel of Grace Government House Makurdi.

The wife of the Benue State Governor, Eunice Ortom intimated that the BEWIP programme has greatly changed a lot of things for good in the state and shaped prayers and spiritual lives of many women and young girls.

She said that Benue women set aside every quarter of the year to give thanks to God and used the opportunity to empower the less privileged ones across the state.

