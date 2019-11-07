Osinbajo’s spokesman apologises to journalist, denies list of sacked aides

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, said that he has apologised to Mr Abayomi Adeshida, a photojournalist with the Vanguard Newspapers, attached to the State House, Abuja, who was on Thursday morning beaten up by security details of the Vice President.

Laolu in a tweet on Thursday evening said the incident is regretted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that ‘a list circulating in the media on d so-called sacked presidential aides is not genuine and ought to be ignored’.

Daily Trust Online had exclusively published names and portfolios of some of the aides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who were sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The needless scuffle btw a villa accredited photographer, Mr. Adeshida & one of our security aides earlier today has since been resolved. Incident is regretted & I have apologized to him for any embarrassment caused. Also, a list circulating in the media on d so-called sacked presidential aides is not genuine and ought to be ignored,” Laolu tweeted.

We stand by our report.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App