What you should know about Osinbajo’s sacked aides

The Presidency on Friday confirmed the sacking of some aides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Presidency in a statement said that ‘there is, on-going, an unprecedented overhaul of the nation’s seat of government, arising from which a number of political appointments have either been revoked or not renewed in the second term’.

The presidency noted the exercise was ordered by president Buhari ‘to streamline decision-making, cut down multiple authorities and reduce the cost of administration’, adding that it is also an appropriate response to the general perception that the presidency has an oversized and bloated workforce which acts as a drag on efficiency.

The spokesperson of President Buhari, Garba Shehu maintained that the exercise was not personal or targeted to undermine the Vice President’s office.

Daily Trust Online had exclusively published names and portfolios of some of the aides of the vice president that were affected.

Here are things you should know about some of the affected aides.

Ajibola Ajayi, Special Assistant, SA Legal

She is the daughter of former governor of Oyo state, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi. She was appointed Special Assistant, Legal to the President (VP’s office) in August 2019. She was a former SA to the President on Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE (VP’s office) from October 2015 to May 2019.

She is a graduate of Harvard Law School. She holds a Bachelor’s degree, LLB Law and Politics from University of Essex.

Olumuyiwa Abiodun, Senior Special Assistant, SSA Power

He was appointed in June 2017

He studied Mechanical Engineering from the University of Lagos from 2000-2006.

Ife Adebayo, SA on Innovation & Entrepreneurship

He was appointed in June 2015

He worked as a web developer at SDL international from 2010 to 2014.

He bagged Msc, Business Information Systems from University of East London in 2009 and B.Eng, Electrical Engineering, Computer and Control from University of Ilorin in 2006, according to available information on his profile page.

Forri Samson Banu, SA, Entrepreneurship

He was appointed in August 2019

Prior to his appointment, he was Technical Consultant to the Director General of Consumer Protection Council.

He studied law at the University of Abuja from 1999-2005. He was at the Law school from 2005 to 2006

Edirin Akemu, SSA, Industry, Trade & Investment

She was appointed in August 2019

Between January 2016 and May 2019, she served as the Special Adviser to the then Honourable Minister for Industry, Trade & Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics

Imeh Okon, SSA, Infrastructure

She was appointed in September 2017

She previously worked as the Project Manager, Power Africa with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Imeh began her career at the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in 2002

She holds a Master of Science, Energy Studies (2007-2009) from the University of Dundee; a postgraduate Diploma, Business Administration (2005-2006) from University of Abuja and a Bachelor of Science, Science and Technology from University of Uyo (1995-2000), according to her profile on linkedin.

Arukaino Umukoro, SA, Niger Delta Media

He was appointed in August 2017.

He is an award-winning journalist. He is the recipient of the prestigious CNN/MultiChoice Africa Journalist Awards in 2015.

Umukoro is a former senior correspondent with Punch Newspapers and Tell Magazine.

He holds a Master of Science, Media and Communications from the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University

Ilsa Ibilola Essien, SA, New Media

She was appointed in August 2019.

She had earlier worked as Digital Communications Lead of National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme in 2017

She founded WhyNotHer in 2018, an Initiative that spotlights Nigerian women doing amazing things in Business, Politics, Academics, Science, Governance.

Morakinyo “Mo” Beckley, SA, Off Grid Power

He was appointed in August 2019. He worked as Undertaking Manager at Ikeja Electric from October 2017 till February 2018. He also worked as Relationship officer at Guaranty Trust Bank from June 2005 till October 2007.

He holds MSc, Entrepreneurship & Innovation from the University of Essex

He holds a Bachelor of Science Economics from Lagos State University.

Yussuf Ali, SA, Power Regulations

He was appointed in September 2019.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.d), Engineering and Energy Policy from the University of Cambridge (2014-2017) and a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng), Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Manchester.

He is a Santander Wolfson College Cambridge Scholar.

Babajide Awolowo, SA, Oil & Gas

Babajide is a grandson of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, first premier of the Western Region. He was appointed in May 2005. He worked as Imports/Products Manager at Conoil PLC from April 2008 till January 2015.

He holds a Master of Science, International Oil and Gas Management from University of Dundee.

Akin Soetan, Senior Technical Assistant, STA Economic Matters

Akin was appointed in September 2019.

He holds Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the Open University (2010-2013); MA, International Affairs from The Fletcher School at Tufts University (2000-2001); MSC, International Relations from Obafemi Awolowo University (1983-1985) and BSc, Political Science from University of Lagos (1978-1981)

Dolapo Bright, SSA Agro-Allied Value Chain

He was appointed in June 2019. Prior to his appointment, he worked as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Economic Management Team (Agric and Informal sector) from February 2016.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts, BA, History and Sociology from Obafemi Awolowo University (1974-1978)

Edobor Iyamu, SSA, Niger Delta

He is the Pastor in Charge of Jesus Family Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

He was a Special Adviser on Legal Matters to the Majority Leader of the 7th House of Reps, from November 2011 till August 2013.

He holds Msc, Maritime Law from University of London Queen Mary College (2009-2013) and Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Ambrose Alli University (AAU), formerly Bendel state University, Ekpoma, according to his linkedin profile.

Bala Mohammed Liman, SSA, Economy

He was appointed in August 2019. He was a former Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning in Niger state from June 1999 till May 2007. He also worked as Senior Economist at Nigeria Industrial Development Bank, now Bank of Industry from January 1994 till June 1999.

He holds PhD, Political Science and Government from SOAS University of London; Msc, Social Policy and Development from the London School of Economics and Political Science; MBA, Business Administration and Management and BSC, Economics from Ahmadu Bello University.

Lanre Osibona, SSA, ICT

He was appointed in May 2015

He was a Chief Protocol Officer to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the 2015 Presidential Campaigns.

Gambo Manzo, SA, Political

He is from Gombe state

