Osinbajo woos US investors, meets Pence today

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday interacted with investors in the United States of America, wooing them to the country.

Osinbajo who’s on an official visit to the US would be meeting his American counterpart today at the White House, a presidential spokesperson, LaoluAkande said in a statement.

He said the potential, effort and impact being made by Nigerians in technology can enable the country roll out indigenous technology solutions that can transform the global space.

The vice president stated this while interacting with interested investors and foreign policy experts on Nigeria’s economic prospects and related matters at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York City.

Expressing optimism about the possibility of Nigeria developing homegrown capacity in the technology space, Osinbajo said the government would leverage the efforts and resourcefulness of youths to actualize its potentials in the sector.

He said Nigeria remained the best place to invest given its market and enterprising population.

After his interaction at the CFR, the Vice President was received at the United Nations by a team of top officials of the world body led by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed at the UN headquarters.

Osinbajo and the UN officials discussed ways Nigeria and the UN can further collaborate on national, regional and global issues.

