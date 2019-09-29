Osinbajo will laugh last, says Bakare

ADVERTISEMENT

The presiding Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, on Sunday clarified that there was never a time he commented about recent developments relating to the office of the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, contrary to insinuations in a recent trending video.

Bakare said the trending video about the 16th presidency suggesting that he would be the next President was an excerpt from a message titled “Be Grateful for Your Blessings (Part 3),” which he preached in the church on Sunday, February 18, 2018.

According to him, the remark was an expression of his aspiration as revealed to him by God.

Speaking at the church today, Bakare also predicted that Osinbajo would “laugh last” following recent allegations against him.

“Vice President Osinbajo will have the last laugh. You think I am stupid? Except he has violated his oath…,” he declared in a remark.

He added, “Let me state categorically that I never granted an interview on the issues affecting the Office of the Vice President. When approached by Gentlemen of the Press for a response to these issues, I declined to speak publicly because I have spoken in private. I continue to have no other motivation than the wellbeing, peace, unity and stability of our beloved nation in line with her God-ordained destiny.”

According to him, that the remark he made over seven months ago was rehashed and erroneously associated with recent developments relating to the Office of the Vice President, “suggests that it was either done by the uninformed, or was a deliberately designed attempt to misinform the public by linking unrelated issues, in order to create divisions where there are none, thereby heating up the polity unnecessarily.”

Bakare reiterated that he has an aspiration for 2023 which is not being “vigorously” pursued, adding that he believes he has something to offer the nation.

Asked on which platform he might contest, he added, “I have no platform and I do not belong to any party as at this day that I am speaking with you.”

“It can be better than this. And alongside men of goodwill, patriotic Nigerians… Government is not about numero uno, one person, that person will just be a visionary Nigerian that will inspire and empower others so that we can deliver our nation from these doldrums,” he said.

