Osinbajo visits family of late escort as another rider loses wife

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday paid a condolence visit to the family of late Inspector Ali Gomina, one of police escort riders on his convoy, who died on Friday.

Gomina, 45, died in a road accident while on official duty to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, forcing the Vice President to cancel his scheduled trip to Lagos to honour the deceased.

The late Gomina was on duty to assist another out rider attached to the office of Vice President, Yusuf Bawa, who wife was ill. Bawa lost his wife yesterday in the morning.

The spokesman to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, said the late Gomina was hit by a hit and run Toyota Camry car which flung him against an oncoming truck while attempting to clear the way for the Vice President’s motorcade.

Osinbajo, during his visit to Gui community in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), said the federal government would assist the family.

