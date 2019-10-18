Osinbajo visits ex-militants’ farm after Daily Trust story

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday visited a farm in Nasarawa State where an ex-militant from Delta State is developing 3,000 hectares of farm for crop and livestock production.

This is after Daily Trust on Saturday published a story the Nasarawa community where ex-militant’s vision of farming city blooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, yesterday quoted him as saying “this is a true Nigerian story of honesty, hard work and cooperation regardless of ethnic differences and social background.”

Akande said his boss was accompanied by Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule on the visit to the NFGCS Farms Centre located in Gaa’te village, Kokona LGA.

According to Osinbajo, “just going around today, I have seen a lot of hope that indeed this country can work and work very well again.”

“If the people of this community can do all of what we are seeing here today, growing rice, other grains and also selling the products, I am very sure they will soon start exporting it; I think this is how it should really be.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App