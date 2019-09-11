Osinbajo visits disabled vigilante member

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday visited a vigilante member who had his hand cut off by the Shila criminal gang in Yola, Adamawa state.

The vigilante member, Jafar Mohammed Adamu, was attacked on street by members of the dreaded teenage gang involved in phone snatching and street violence in the state.

The vice president visited Jaafar’s family residence in Demsawo ward in Yola metropolis to commiserate with him and inspect his progress since the donation and installation of an artificial limb on him by the North East Humanitarian Innovation Hub set up by the federal government in 2018 to spur development of solutions to humanitarian problems.

Osinbajo, who was accompanied by Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri; his Deputy, Crowther Seth and the Senator representing Adamawa South, Senator Benos Yaroe, extolled Jafar’s sacrifice to the country, urging Nigerians to emulate him.

The VP was received by the Chief Executive Officer of the North East Humanitarian Innovation Hub, Ahmad Tijani Modibbo, and the supervising medical consultant, Dr Awosika.

Jafar is amongst several amputees who benefitted from prosthetic arms produced by the 3D Lab at the Innovation Hub which continues to chart the course of social innovation in the north-eastern Nigerian.

