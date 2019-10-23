Osinbajo urges Nigerians to shun divisive tendencies

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday urged all Nigerians to shun all forms of divisive tendencies capable of weakening the fabric of the nation’s unity.

Osinbajo, represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ade Ipaye, made the call in Abuja at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies’ stakeholders’ forum with the theme “The National Institute in the Context of Changing Environment”.

He said: “Our diversity in tongue, religion and culture should be harnessed for our common good rather than exploited for individual and sectional interests.”

According to him, Nigeria needs credible research inputs to address the various social, economic, political, security, scientific, cultural and other challenges facing the country.

NIPSS Director-General Prof. Habu Galadima said the institute had systematically been opening up new perspectives and ways of framing and analyzing issues as well as putting up implementation strategies designed to run on the operating systems of policy makers.

