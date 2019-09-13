  1. Home
Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Mugabe's state burial

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the state funeral for former President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement in Abuja, said the vice president would depart for Harare, Zimbabwe on Friday for the state funeral scheduled for Sept. 14.

Osinbajo will be joining other African leaders and Heads of State expected at the occasion scheduled for the country’s National Stadium in Harare.

Heads of State expected to attend the funeral include President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.

Mugabe, who was Zimbabwean Prime Minister and later President for 37 years altogether, up until 2017, died on Sept. 6, at the age of 95 in a Singaporean Hospital.

The vice president, who will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials, is expected back in Nigeria on Saturday. (NAN)

