Osinbajo to Govs: FG has comprehensive economic response to COVID-19

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured the state governors that the Federal Government is already packaging more resources for a comprehensive economic response to alleviate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Osinbajo, who gave the assurance on Wednesday during a meeting of Special Committee of the National Economic Council (NEC) on COVID-19, said the committee was working hard to develop additional measures to alleviate the challenges being faced by Nigerians because of the implications of the global pandemic in the country.

The Vice President, who chaired the second meeting of the committee charged with the task of coordinating the Federal and State governments’ responses to the impact of the disease, said the FG would support the States and provide succor to Nigerians in a timely and effective manner.

He said the newly created Economic Sustainability Committee (ESW) constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari will also be meeting this week to start its work and respond to the situation appropriately.

Osinbajo, in a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande, underscored the importance of the assignment and the urgency required.

He asked that public enlightenment and sensitization on the seriousness of the pandemic should be further intensified at all government levels so that more Nigerians would become aware of the compelling and critical dimensions of the situation.

The meeting held via video conference and anchored from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, featured Governors Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti; Malam Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna; Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa; Mohammed Abubakar, Jigawa; Godwin Obaseki, Edo; David Umahi, Ebonyi; Dapo Abiodun, Ogun; and Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi.

The meeting was also attended by the Finance Minister, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and the Director-General of the Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze among other top officials.

The NEC Committee received the report of its Technical Working Group which proposed an array of policy options and recommendations on how federal, state and local governments can bring relief to the people and take other adequate measures in containing and responding to the adverse economic effects of the pandemic.

