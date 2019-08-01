Osinbajo to commission solar power project at FUNAI

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will commission the first solar hybrid power plant project under the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI), Ebonyi state, on Friday.

As part of efforts to provide uninterrupted electricity to Nigerian students through off-grid captive power plants, the federal government under the EPP takes education to the next level with the commissioning of first solar hybrid power plant.

The 2.8MW power plant is expected to benefit 7,700 students and 1,819 faculty staff who will have access to clean reliable energy.

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi, in a statement on Thursday, the programme is a federal government’s intervention focused on developing off-grid, dedicated and independent power plants, as well as rehabilitating existing distribution infrastructure to supply clean and reliable power to 37 federal universities and seven affiliated university teaching hospitals.

She said apart from this plant, other projects to be commissioned at the event include the launch of 7.5KM of solar-powered street lights for illumination and safety, as well as a world class renewable training centre.

Ogunbiyi said the programme – which had an active female participation towards its realization – will improve the quality of education, research and healthcare services in federal universities and teaching hospitals.

