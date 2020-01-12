Osinbajo, Tinubu, Atiku, others attend wedding of Ribadu’s children

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of good wishes to the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu who married off two sons on Saturday.

Ribadu’s children, Mahmud and Abubakar Sadiq married Aminatu Ismaila and Fatima Jijiwa at an impressive ceremony attended by top-notch in the country.

President Buhari, message was delivered by the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Buhari thanked the former EFCC chairman for inviting him to the wedding and wished the new couples prosperity and excellent shared dreams.

Those that accompanied Kyari to the event were the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Lawal Kazaure, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba, and a personal assistant of the President, Sabiu Tunde Yusuf.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar and Chief Security Officer, Idris Ahmed were also on the delegation.

Apart from the presidential delegation, the marriage was also attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, governors Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), and Femi Falana among other dignitaries.

