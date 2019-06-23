Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu visit Apapa, promise traffic decongestion

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, visited Apapa in what was described as the continuation of effort to decongest and make the port city transport-friendly.

It would be recalled that Osinbajo was appointed by President Muhammdu Buhari as the Executive Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on the Apapa Traffic Gridlock and the decongestion of the Apapa port and its environs.

The vice president said the visit to Apapa was a pointer to the readiness of the Federal Government to work with the Lagos government in finding lasting solution to the gridlock that had become an eyesore around the nation’s busiest port.

“There are several aspects of the task that has to be done in decongesting the port. There have been a lot of projects around the Lagos ports initiated by the Federal Government. Some of these projects have been completed; a lot are still ongoing.

“However, clearing the roads of trailers and oil tankers is the major issue that is of concern to the people. The good news is that there is a considerable improvement in this regard.

“The Mile 2 end of the Apapa axis is where there is some difficulty, but I assure you that in the next couple of days, it will be resolved given the operation of Tin Can Island Trailer Park and the palliative work going on all the way down to Mile 2. We can all see that the entry to the ports is essentially clear.”

