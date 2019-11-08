Osinbajo represents Buhari at ECOWAS summit

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday represented President Muhammadu Buhari at an Extraordinary ECOWAS summit in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The Summit, which included other ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, reviewed the ongoing situation in Guinea Bissau.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, who announced the trip in a statement issued yesterday, later confirmed the return of Osinbajo on his tweet handle @akandeoj.

“VP Osinbajo returns to Abuja and tonight he is attending the Abuja Special Holy Ghost Service as the RCCG continues its 30-day fasting programme called for this month.

“We continue to work very hard and pray fervently for God’s continued blessing on us, our leaders, and our country, Nigeria,” the tweet read.

