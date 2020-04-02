Osinbajo rallies NEC c’ttee on COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday presided over a meeting of Special Committee of the National Economic Council on COVID-19.

The meeting was held via videoconference and anchored from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting featured Governors Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti; Malam Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna; Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa; Mohammed Abubakar, Jigawa; Godwin Obaseki, Edo; David Umahi, Ebonyi; Dapo Abiodun, Ogun; and Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi. The meeting was also attended by the Finance Minister, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and the Director-General of the Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, and other top officials.

Osinbajo said public enlightenment and sensitization on the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic should be further intensified at all government levels so that more and more Nigerians would be aware of the compelling and critical dimensions of the situation.

He said the newly created Economic Sustainability Committee constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari would also be meeting this week to start its work and respond to the situation appropriately.

