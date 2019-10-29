Osinbajo presides over NEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday presided over the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The vice president, by the provisions of Nigeria’s Constitution, is the Chairman of NEC.

The NEC meeting, held monthly, deliberates on the coordination of the economic planning efforts and economic programmes of the various levels of government.

The meeting is traditionally held on Thursdays, but this month’s meeting was shifted to Tuesday.

The council comprises the 36 state governors, the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, minister of finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other government officials as well as agencies whose duties hinge on the economy. (NAN)