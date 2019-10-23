Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari is out of the country.
OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY
Buhari is in Sochi, Russia, attending a three-day Russia-Africa Summit holding from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25.
Osinbajo had on Sept. 25, presided over FEC meeting when Buhari attended the 74th session of UN General Assembly in New York.