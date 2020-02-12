Osinbajo presides as FEC observes a minute silence for Borno terror victims, ex-CNS Koshoni

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) today observed a minute silence to mourn the victims of Monday’s attacks by terrorists in Borno State as well as the death of former Chief of Naval Staff, the late Vice Admiral Patrick Koshoni.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the call that a minute silence be observed to honour the deceased.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the FEC meeting which started at 11am.

Detail later…

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App