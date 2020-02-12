  1. Home
Osinbajo presides as FEC observes a minute silence for Borno terror victims, ex-CNS Koshoni

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) today observed a minute silence to mourn the victims of Monday’s attacks by terrorists in Borno State as well as the death of former Chief of Naval Staff, the late Vice Admiral Patrick Koshoni.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the call that a minute silence be observed to honour the deceased.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the FEC meeting which started at 11am.

Detail later…

