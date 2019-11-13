Osinbajo presides as FEC honours Prof. Tam David-West

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is the fourth consecutive FEC meeting Osinbajo is presiding.

Shortly after the Christian and Muslim prayers were said, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation announced the death of a former Minister of Petroleum, Prof. Tam David-West.

The council then observed a minute silence in honour of the late former minister.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had on Nov. 2, departed Saudi Arabia for London on a private visit after performing the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage).

The President also attended the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) organised by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria on Nov. 17. (NAN)

