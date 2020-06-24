Osinbajo postpones National Economic Council meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has announced the postponement of the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

Osinbajo, who is the Chairman of NEC in a notice to all the 36 State Governors Wednesday, regretted any inconvenience the postponement of the virtual meeting might have caused.

The notice with reference number MBNP/AB/SEC/2698/I/39, dated June 24, 2020 and signed by Permanent Secretary/ Secretary of NEC, Olusola O. Idowu, titled ‘Notice of Postponement of the 105th (5th in 2020) Meeting of NEC’, read: “The Chairman of Council, His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, has directed that the NEC virtual meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday, 25th June, 2020, has been postponed. A new date for the meeting will be communicated to you.

“Any inconvenience this postponement might have caused is highly regrettable.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my best regards.”

Though no reason was adduced for the postponement, Daily Trust learnt that it might not be unconnected with the scheduled virtual meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which clashed with the date.

President Muhammadu Buhari, APC governors and other leaders in the party are expected to attend.

