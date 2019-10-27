Osinbajo, Oshiomhole, governors storm Kogi as APC flags off governorship campaign

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and some APC governors stormed Kogi yesterday to flag off the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship campaign for the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello in the November 16 election.

The flag off which held at the ancient town of Idah, attracted mammoth crowd of supporters, APC stalwarts and enthusiasts from within and outside the state.

Osinbajo, while presenting the APC flag to Yahaya Bello and his running mate, Edward Onoja, expressed optimism that the party and its candidate would emerge victorious in the election.

The Vice President appealed to the electorate to come out en masse to vote for Bello.

The National Chairman of the APC , Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in his remarks, described Bello as a “tested and trusted politician”, who has performed excellently during his first tenure .

He said the party’s candidate has passion for the sustainable development of the state, adding that he would not disappoint the people of the state.

“If you know where this state was during the reign of the PDP and now , you will understand there is a need to vote for Bello for continuity.

“Bello has the capacity to translate his vision into reality and that is why I am appealing to you to vote for him during the election and he will not disappoint,” Oshiomole said.

Bello in his address urged his supporters to work hard to ensure the victory of the party, saying that the party will go on a “door -to- door and village -to- village campaign” so as to make sure that the APC is re-elected.

The Director General, APC campaign council, Senator Smart Adeyemi, on his part thanked Kogi East people for their massive turnout at the Saturday Idah rally.

Senator Adeyemi described the eastern people made up of Igala majority as a “wonderful people” saying their support was “massive and overwhelming.”

“The crowd today in eastern flank underscore the acceptability of the governor across the ethnic divides. It shows that the east appreciate the governor, and it demonstrated further that GYB is super comfortable for the poll.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State , Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Kwara State and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State were also at the rally.

Also at the flag off were, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello; a former Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, serving senators, minister of state, FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani, House of Representatives members and the APC National Women leader, Hajiya Salamatu Baiwa and members of the APC National Working Committee, among others.

