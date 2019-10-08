Osinbajo off to Norway for Nordic-Africa Business Summit

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday left Nigeria for Oslo, Norway, to represent Nigeria at the Nordic-Africa Business Summit holding this week in a bid to mobilize foreign investment.

The event, holding from Monday to Wednesday, is aimed at giving prominence to trade and investment ties between Africa and the Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

The summit will attract the largest Nordic companies doing business or interested in doing business in Nigeria, with interests in agriculture, light manufacturing, transportation, digital technology and entertainment, oil and gas, and renewable energy

Specifically, the vice president, according to a statement from the Presidency, will, among other critical issues, be speaking on the strides made by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in improving the economy and human capital development, especially in pursuit of the administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) regarding the active mobilization of foreign investment.

Osinbajo will also headline a specific Nigeria-focused investment roundtable, which is expected to lead to increased trade and investment into Nigeria by building confidence about business prospects in the country and its role as an economic gateway into Africa.

The vice president is expected back on Thursday.

