Osinbajo, Obasanjo, others billed for national prayer, thanksgiving

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo alongside former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among other personalities have been slated for the national prayer and thanksgiving being organised by The Apostolic Church, Nigeria.

The prayer and thanksgiving are parts of activities to mark the first year post-centenary service being organised by the church in Lagos.

At a briefing to herald the church’s post-centenary service, the National Vice President and LAWNA Territorial Chairman, The Apostolic Church Nigeria, Pastor (Dr) Emmanuel Awojide, said the church with her frontline position in the country’s Pentecostal history has been playing a leading role for the survival of Nigerian Christianity and the nation at large.

According to Awojide, as part of the church commitment’s to a stable Nigeria, it has since mandated prayer and fasting sessions at every quarter of the year as well as at every programme being hosted across the church dioceses.

“Prayer for the country has featured prominently in all programmes of the church. Recently, there was a programme across all the church dioceses where different prayer groups were in prayer sessions for the country.

“We believe that is the best way to help our country because aside joining the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to make our views known, prayer is another key intervention on our part.

“We cannot participate in rallies or protest but we can pray to God. It is one of the reasons we shall be inviting top government officials both at National and States’ level, National Denominational Church Leaders, among others to join us in praying and singing praises to our God.

“Personalities such as the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former President Obasanjo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi as well as men of God such as Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, among others, would be joining us as we mark the first year after our centenary existence in Nigeria,” the LAWNA territorial Chairman said.

